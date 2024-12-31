SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277,903 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $232,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $90.96 and a 1 year high of $126.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

