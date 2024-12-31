Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and traded as low as $14.34. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 82,321 shares traded.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07.
Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0954 per share. This represents a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
