Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.26 and traded as low as $9.60. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 12,495,786 shares traded.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 78,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 42,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

