SSE plc (SSE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21.20 on February 27th

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.27) per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,617.53 ($20.30) on Tuesday. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,543.50 ($19.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,019 ($25.33). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,735.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,816.19. The firm has a market cap of £17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,036.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.20.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

