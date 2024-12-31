Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Star by 2,106.2% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,319,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,784 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 386,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 351,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Star by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Star by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Star has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $124.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31.

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Star had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 69.55%. The business had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

