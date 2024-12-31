State Street Co. (STT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
State Street has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. State Street has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect State Street to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.
State Street Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:STT opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. State Street has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $101.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at State Street
In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,460 shares of company stock worth $2,499,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than State Street
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Kroger is a Good Buy for 2025 After Failed Albertson’s Bid
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.