Stephen J. Barnard Sells 103,847 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 103,847 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,508,896.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,735.98. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.02. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mission Produce by 22.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 266,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Recommended Stories

