Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,977 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MBIA were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in MBIA by 26.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 476.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 18.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MBIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

MBIA Stock Up 2.1 %

MBIA stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $317.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at MBIA

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $59,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,534.65. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

