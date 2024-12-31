Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $187,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MQY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 204,079 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7,424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 298,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MQY stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

