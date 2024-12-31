Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 791474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPCR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of -3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,769,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,015,000 after buying an additional 221,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,128,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,977,000 after acquiring an additional 383,635 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,623,000 after purchasing an additional 602,609 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,204,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,407,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,531,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

