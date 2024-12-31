SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.37 and traded as high as C$11.21. SunOpta shares last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 14,411 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$240.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$236.68 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. Research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

