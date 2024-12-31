Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 75,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Super League Enterprise Stock Performance

SLE opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Super League Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Super League Enterprise from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Super League Enterprise from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

