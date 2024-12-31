Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Trading 8.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 3,914,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,721,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

Surface Transforms Stock Up 11.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.97. The company has a market cap of £5.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.35.

About Surface Transforms

(Get Free Report)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.