Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1,606.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,447,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after buying an additional 4,186,938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 370,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 691.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 247,694 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

