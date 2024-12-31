Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TALKW opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. Talkspace has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

