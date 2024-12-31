Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $157.38 and traded as high as $178.82. Targa Resources shares last traded at $177.76, with a volume of 1,068,492 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.51 and a 200-day moving average of $157.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.25%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total value of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,175.82. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,793,393.07. The trade was a 26.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,106,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,235,927,000 after buying an additional 633,589 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,345,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 239.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 791,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,877,000 after purchasing an additional 557,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 271,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 604,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,413,000 after purchasing an additional 259,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

