Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Short Interest Update

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4,201.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Stock Down 3.8 %

Target Hospitality stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $939.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

