Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 139.04 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 90.70 ($1.14). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.17), with a volume of 311,184 shares changing hands.

Team Internet Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £233.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,334.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.04.

Get Team Internet Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Team Internet Group news, insider Marie Holive purchased 25,252 shares of Team Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,949.08 ($25,030.21). Also, insider Max Royde purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £63,750 ($79,987.45). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 294,112 shares of company stock valued at $24,246,748. Corporate insiders own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Team Internet Group Company Profile

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Team Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.