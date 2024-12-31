Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 650,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 325.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $241,000.

Get Telomir Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.