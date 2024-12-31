Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Tenable alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TENB

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $114,056.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,464,145.92. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $226,222.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,273.34. This represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock worth $862,879. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 84.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tenable by 658.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Trading Down 0.5 %

TENB opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tenable has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.