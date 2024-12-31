Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Up 23.7% in December

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 104,600 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tenon Medical Stock Up 5.5 %
TNON stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.91. Tenon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $15.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Tenon Medical from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Tenon Medical Company Profile
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.
