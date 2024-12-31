Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Up 24.7% in December

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 4,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $126.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.50. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $92.29 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.25.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

