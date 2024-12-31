Ternium (NYSE:TX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 277985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 450.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 37.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth $6,743,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ternium by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 141,134 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

