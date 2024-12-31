Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and traded as high as $18.78. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 77,912 shares.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11.

Get Teucrium Corn Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 26.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 37,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.