The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Andersons has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Andersons to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.
Andersons Stock Down 0.6 %
ANDE opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,692.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,455.73. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANDE. Stephens raised shares of Andersons to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
About Andersons
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.
