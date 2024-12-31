The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Beauty Health by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 69,329 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 349,616.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 370,593 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Shares of SKIN opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.85. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

