The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,400 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 400,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $6.25.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
