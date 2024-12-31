The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.49. 301,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,697,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The GEO Group

The GEO Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 201,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,016,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,765,000 after purchasing an additional 97,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 374.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in The GEO Group by 206.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.