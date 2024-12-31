The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Compass Point boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total value of $225,236.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,468,842.85. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,689 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,994 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 34,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 97,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.45.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

