Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 34,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 278,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

THRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $633.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.12). Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $179.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 78.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 355,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

