Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Stock Price Up 7% – Here’s What Happened

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Free Report) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 575 ($7.21) and last traded at GBX 567.50 ($7.12). Approximately 107,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 170,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530.50 ($6.66).

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 560.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 518.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £754.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.48 and a beta of -0.87.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

