Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Down 15.9% in December

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TITN opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $319.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.30. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. English Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. English Capital Management LLC now owns 278,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 128,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 11.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after buying an additional 117,577 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 32.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 95,221 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 39.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 94,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 583,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 84,330 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TITN shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

