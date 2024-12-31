Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Christine Garvey Sells 204 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christine Garvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Christine Garvey sold 21 shares of Toll Brothers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $2,662.17.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $126.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.10. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.53.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 97.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,281,000 after buying an additional 1,046,758 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,562,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 541,140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 431,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,985,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile



Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

