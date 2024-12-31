Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 68,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toro stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Toro worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TORO opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Toro has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Toro Company Profile

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

