TotalEnergies SE Declares Dividend of €0.79 (LON:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.79 ($0.82) per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON TTE opened at GBX 53.22 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of GBX 49.50 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 71.50 ($0.90).

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

