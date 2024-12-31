Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Scott Schatz Sells 4,594 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Schatz sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $44,332.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,681.90. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Scott Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $48,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Scott Schatz sold 150 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,530.00.

Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSQ opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently -29.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

