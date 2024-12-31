Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Scott Schatz Sells 4,594 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Schatz sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $44,332.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,681.90. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Scott Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 23rd, Scott Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $48,200.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Scott Schatz sold 150 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,530.00.
Townsquare Media Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of TSQ opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.
Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSQ
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Townsquare Media
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.