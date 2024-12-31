Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TMCI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $428.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $45.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

