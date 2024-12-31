Triller Group (ILLR) versus Its Peers Financial Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Triller Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21% Triller Group Competitors 9.99% 115.85% 6.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Triller Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Triller Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Triller Group has a beta of -1.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triller Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Triller Group $56.68 million -$49.21 million -2.13 Triller Group Competitors $2.30 billion $263.21 million 21.09

This table compares Triller Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Triller Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Triller Group. Triller Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Triller Group competitors beat Triller Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Triller Group

Triller Corp. operates Triller app, an artificial intelligence powered technology platform. The company’s platform enables creators, such as influencers, artists, athletes, public figures, and consumer brands build direct relationships with audiences to create awareness, drive content consumption, generate commerce, and shape culture. The company’s application is a short-form video app that allows users to access user and professionally generated content from creators worldwide. The company also produces content under the own and third-party brands, including trendsetting music, sports, lifestyle, fashion, and entertainment media that creates cultural moments, attracts users to its offerings, and drives social interaction that serves as a cultural wellspring across digital society. Triller Corp. was formerly known as Triller, Inc. and changed its name to Triller Corp. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Triller Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Proxima Media LLC. As of October 15, 2024, Triller Corp. acquired AGBA Group Holding Limited (NasdaqCM:AGBA) in reverse merger transaction.

