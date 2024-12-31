Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the November 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Trimble has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 1,387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,249 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 2,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 676,954 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,978,000 after acquiring an additional 434,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,663,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

