TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
TriNet Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriNet Group to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.
TriNet Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.52. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TNET
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TriNet Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Kroger is a Good Buy for 2025 After Failed Albertson’s Bid
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.