TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

TriNet Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriNet Group to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.52. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 2,345 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $218,155.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,396.18. The trade was a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $32,336.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,471.93. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,533 shares of company stock worth $418,629. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

