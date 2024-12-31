Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Stock Up 0.4 %

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

