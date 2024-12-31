Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.55. Triple Flag Precious Metals shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 89,626 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.18.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is -84.62%.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after buying an additional 333,574 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,497,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,588,000 after purchasing an additional 71,894 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 18.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after buying an additional 242,906 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 697,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 533,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

