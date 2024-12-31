TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Short Interest Update

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriSalus Life Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Equity Ab Frankenius purchased 62,972 shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,230,748 shares in the company, valued at $24,736,069.56. The trade was a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 70,012 shares of company stock valued at $281,235. 32.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLSI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLSI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Up 2.5 %

TLSI stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $151.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.56.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

