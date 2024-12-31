Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading 6.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.46 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.33 ($0.27). 5,220,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,726,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Tullow Oil Stock Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £311.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.82.

Insider Activity at Tullow Oil

In related news, insider Roald Goethe bought 100,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,094.10). 24.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

