Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.46 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.33 ($0.27). 5,220,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,726,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).
Tullow Oil Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £311.42 million, a PE ratio of -450.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,094.10). Corporate insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.
About Tullow Oil
Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
