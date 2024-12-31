Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Twin Disc by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 388,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 33.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 32,673 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

