Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess Sells 3,504 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Chess sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $181,682.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,085.85. The trade was a 13.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 11th, Robert Chess sold 3,600 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $170,136.00.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

