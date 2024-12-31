UIL Limited (UTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UTL opened at GBX 111.78 ($1.40) on Tuesday. UIL has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 134 ($1.68). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.46. The company has a market capitalization of £93.63 million, a PE ratio of -372.60 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 12,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £13,320.43 ($16,713.21). Corporate insiders own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

