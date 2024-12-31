UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,516,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,851 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $222,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULS. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ULS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UL Solutions from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

UL Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ULS opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $312,377.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,062.78. This represents a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Stories

