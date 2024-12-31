Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Raises Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Unicorn AIM VCT Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of UAV stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.43. The company has a market capitalization of £178.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,541.67 and a beta of 0.11. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 86.50 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 109 ($1.37).
Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile
